Denmark’s Eriksen returns with goal but Dutch win World Cup warm-up 4-2
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Denmark - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 26, 2022 Denmark's Christian Eriksen comes in as a substitute after his incident at the Euro 2020 REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

27 Mar 2022 06:12AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 06:12AM)
AMSTERDAM : Christian Eriksen's return to the Denmark team stole the show as he scored with his first touch after coming off the bench at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday where Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn netted twice as the hosts won 4-2.

Eriksen fired home two minutes after being sent on in the second half to cut the home side's 3-1 halftime lead. It was 288 days since the midfielder had suffered a near-fatal heart attack on the pitch at last year’s European Championship.

Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay, with a penalty, added the Netherlands' other goals after Jannik Vestergaard equalised with Denmark's first in a World Cup warm-up for both countries.

Eriksen, 30, also hit the upright later in the game as he wasted no time fitting back into the Denmark side.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

