Denver lands 16th NWSL franchise at record $110M fee

Denver has been awarded the 16th franchise in the National Women's Soccer League for a record $110 million fee, Sportico reported Thursday.

Not only is that expansion fee more than double the previous NWSL record, it would also be the largest ever paid for a U.S. women's professional sports team.

The backers of the Denver bid, including IMA Financial Group chief executive officer Robert Cohen, submitted their first payment on Tuesday, per the report.

Denver was one of three finalists confirmed by NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman in November, along with Ohio bids from Cleveland and Cincinnati.

Denver and fellow expansion franchise Boston, confirmed in 2023, will debut in the league in 2026. The expansion fee paid by Boston was $53 million, the same amount paid by 2025 NWSL newcomer Bay FC.

