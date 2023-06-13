Logo
Sport

Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat to win their first NBA title
Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat to win their first NBA title

Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic (15) battles for a rebound against Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and centre Bam Adebayo (13) during the third quarter of game five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports/Isaiah J. Downing)
Denver Nuggets centre Nikola Jokic (15) reaches for the ball against Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half in game five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports/Kyle Terada)
13 Jun 2023 11:12AM (Updated: 13 Jun 2023 11:28AM)
Led by 28 points from Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday (Jun 12), bringing the first National Basketball Association (NBA) title to Mile High City.

With a raucous capacity crowd packed into Ball Arena ready to celebrate, the Nuggets ended a 47-year championship wait by taking the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Once again, the Nuggets were led by Jokic, with the Serbian big man getting a double-double of 28 points and 16 rebounds while Michael Porter Jr contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The eighth-seeded Heat had defied the odds throughout the post-season, taking out the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, but the challenge facing them on Monday was a near impossible one.

Of the 36 teams that have fallen behind 3-1 in an NBA Finals, only one, the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers team, came back to claim the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Making the task even more daunting, Ball Arena has been a virtual fortress for the Nuggets, who were 9-1 at home during the postseason.

That one loss came against Miami in game two.

Jokic was named the Finals Most Valuable Player after the game.

Source: Reuters

