Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China
Logo

Sport

Depay double ensures easy win for Netherlands over Gibraltar
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

FICA COVID-19 climate change court Malaysia China

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Depay double ensures easy win for Netherlands over Gibraltar

Depay double ensures easy win for Netherlands over Gibraltar

Netherlands' Memphis Depay celebrates scoring their third goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)

12 Oct 2021 05:24AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 06:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROTTERDAM: Memphis Depay continued his goal scoring spree for the Netherlands as they thrashed Gibraltar 6-0 to stay on course for automatic World Cup qualification.

Depay scored twice, including one from the penalty spot while squandering another spot kick, to take his goal tally in the World Cup qualifiers to nine - more than any other player from a European team.

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a header from a Depay corner after nine minutes and there were also second half goals for Denzil Dumfries, Arnaut Danjuma and Donyell Malen.

The result left the Dutch two points ahead of Norway in the Group G standings with two matches left to play. The Netherlands compete their qualifiers next month away against Montenegro and home to Norway.

Depay had a 19th minute penalty saved by Gibraltar debutant Bradley Banda but then made up for it with a tap-in from close range two minutes later before netting his second penalty effort on the stroke of halftime.

It was a fourth win in a row for veteran coach Louis van Gaal, who was brought back to help ensure World Cup qualification after Frank de Boer resigned following the team's Euro 2020 failure.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

World Cup football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us