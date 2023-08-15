Depay rocket helps Atletico to 3-1 LaLiga win over Granada

MADRID : Atletico Madrid striker Memphis Depay scored with a stunning long-range strike in the second half to help secure a 3-1 home win over promoted Granada in their LaLiga opener on Monday.

The hosts dominated from the start but missed several chances until Alvaro Morata broke the deadlock in added time before the break with a tidy finish from inside the box.

Granada equalised through Samuel Omorodion in the 62nd minute with their first shot on target after Atletico's Yannick Carrasco miscontrolled the ball on the edge of his own area and Gonzalo Villar set up his team mate to score from close range.

However, five minutes later substitute Depay put Atletico in front again when he unleashed an unstoppable rocket shot from distance that flew into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Marcos Llorente wrapped up the win with a clever individual effort eight minutes into added time, scooping up a loose ball inside the box and beating goalkeeper Andre Ferreira.