Sport

Depay to start for Dutch against Qatar
Depay to start for Dutch against Qatar

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 25, 2022 Netherlands' Memphis Depay reacts REUTERS/Carl Recine

29 Nov 2022 10:08PM (Updated: 29 Nov 2022 10:08PM)
AL KHOR, Qatar : Memphis Depay will start his first game for the Netherlands at the World Cup on Tuesday as the Dutch look to confirm their last-16 place in their final Group A match against Qatar.

Depay, who came on as a substitute in his team’s first two matches, will line up alongside Cody Gakpo in attack while coach Louis van Gaal also tinkered with his midfield, bringing in Marten de Roon to provide more protection for playmaker Frenkie de Jong.

De Roon replaced Teun Koopmeiners while Depay comes in for Steven Bergwijn, having battled with a hamstring injury over the last months.

The hosts, who have been eliminated, made a single change with midfielder Abdelaziz Hastem replacing Karim Boudiaf, whose place he took with 20 minutes left of their last match against Senegal.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

