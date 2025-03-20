Depay to start for Dutch as De Jong declared fit

AMSTERDAM : The Netherlands will start with Memphis Depay leading their attack and Frenkie de Jong in midfield in Thursday's Nations League quarter-final against Spain in Rotterdam, coach Ronald Koeman confirmed on the eve of the first leg clash.

The 31-year-old Depay is five goals away from becoming his country's record goalscorer, but has not featured for the Dutch team since last year's European Championship.

Depay was without a club after his contract at LaLiga side Atletico Madrid ended last season before signing for Corinthians in Brazil in October.

Koeman went to watch him in action for the Sao Paulo club last month before recalling him to the squad.

"The way I saw Memphis in Brazil and the way I see him now, how he has come in and how fresh he looks in training, it does give me confidence for tomorrow," Koeman told a press conference on Wednesday.

"In terms of fitness, he is fitter than in the run-up to the European Championship."

It will be Depay's 99th cap on Thursday, having scored 46 times for the national team.

De Jong was sick at the weekend and missed Barcelona's 4-2 win at Atletico in LaLiga but has made a recovery.

The 27-year-old De Jong said he was ready to play, although there were questions about the long-standing ankle injury that kept him out of Euro 2024.

"We'll see tomorrow, but as far as I'm concerned, I can play 90 minutes," he told the same press conference.

"I'm completely fit again, and I don't have any problems with my ankle anymore," De Jong added.

Also expected to play is Bournemouth attacker Justin Kluivert, who last November made a comeback to the Dutch team after a six-year absence.

"I have always believed in his qualities, but he has made many wandering choices in his career," Koeman said.

"Justin has developed tremendously in several aspects. Particularly in the intensity of playing. If you can hold your own in the Premier League, then that is a great step in your career," the coach added.

