Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Depleted Bayern suffer shock 2-1 loss to Gladbach in season restart
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Depleted Bayern suffer shock 2-1 loss to Gladbach in season restart

Depleted Bayern suffer shock 2-1 loss to Gladbach in season restart

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 7, 2022 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

08 Jan 2022 05:39AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2022 05:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany: A makeshift Bayern Munich team conceded two goals in four minutes to suffer a shock 2-1 loss to visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday (Jan 7) as the Bundesliga resumed following a three-week winter break.

Missing nine players through COVID-19 infections and more to Africa Cup of Nations duties and injuries, league leaders Bayern still easily bossed Gladbach around for some 30 minutes and took the lead through top scorer Robert Lewandowski in the 18th.

But the visitors sensationally struck twice with their first two chances of the game, with a Florian Neuhaus volley in the 27th minute and Stefan Lainer's glancing header shortly after turning the game around.

Top scorer Lewandowski twice hit the woodwork as Bayern desperately pushed for an equaliser and missed a bagful of chances.

Bayern are on 43 points with Borussia Dortmund, who travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, in second place on 34.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us