Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Depleted Pakistan promise 'tough time' to Australia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Depleted Pakistan promise 'tough time' to Australia

03 Mar 2022 05:03PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 05:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan are determined to give Australia a "tough time" in the opening test in Rawalpindi, despite losing three players to injuries and ailment, home captain Babar Azam said on Thursday.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of the series opener with injuries suffered during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), while seamer Haris Rauf will sit out, having tested positive for COVID-19.

"It did disturb our combination, especially injuries to Faheem and Hasan," Babar told a virtual news conference on the eve of the match.

"Faheem contributes both with ball and bat and Hasan is one of the top bowlers, a proven match-winner.

"Australia is one of the best sides, we can't take it easy against them.

"We did well against Bangladesh. In this series too, we will do well and give them a tough time. Fans can expect quality cricket from us."

Most of the players are fresh from participating in the PSL but Babar insisted shifting from Twenty20 to test mode would not be a problem for his team mates.

"As professionals, it should not be difficult for a player. It's all about mindset.

"Even when playing in the PSL, the players trained extra for the test series."

Pakistan have added fast bowler Naseem Shah into their pace attack led by Shaheen Afridi.

"Australia are here after 24 years, we're very excited," Babar said.

"We prepared well and we are in good shape. We will try to make the most of our home conditions and get the best of our available players."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us