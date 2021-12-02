Depleted Scarlets urge organisers to reschedule Champions Cup tie v Bristol

Scarlets have urged organisers EPCR to reschedule next Saturday's European Champions Cup match away to Bristol Bears due to the Welsh side currently having only 14 fit players, they said on Thursday.

Scarlets have a depleted squad, with 32 players under a 10-day quarantine in Belfast after returning from South Africa, where they were due to play in the United Rugby Championship (URC). The team were sent back home amid concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Those players will complete their quarantine on Dec. 10, a day before the Scarlets face Bristol, meaning they will not have enough time prepare for the game.

Scarlets said of the 14 players currently training, only seven are from the senior squad, while the others are on development contracts.

The club said they would need to find nine additional players, mainly from the academy and semi-professional clubs, to field a match-day squad of 23 players.

"We are not coming out of quarantine until December 10 and a lot of these boys in Belfast haven't played a game of rugby since October 22," Scarlets executive chairman Simon Muderack said in a statement.

"EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) has got to look at player welfare here."

Under Champions Cup regulations, if the Scarlets were unable to fulfil their round one fixture, it would result in the game being forfeited, a 28-0 result declared and five match points allocated to Bristol.

"None of us had any idea that this situation was going to occur, and that South Africa was going to be put on the red list," Muderack added.

"The URC is a new league and what we are trying to do is support the league's aspirations by sending our very best available team to South Africa... For us to get penalised for that really doesn't sit very well with me.

"We need to find a fair solution because forfeiting the game for something that was out of our control isn't right."

Reuters has contacted the EPCR for comment.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)