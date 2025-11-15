Depleted South Africa overpower Italy to win in Turin

TURIN, Italy :South Africa shrugged off a red card for the second successive match to power to a 32-14 win over an Italy side which threw away a golden opportunity to earn a rare win over the Springboks in Turin on Saturday.

Franco Mostert was shown a red card after 11 minutes but Italy failed to make their extra man count, with Paolo Garbisi guilty of missing kickable penalties.

Tries from Marco van Staden, Morne van Den Berg, Grant Williams and Ethan Hooker earned South Africa a comfortable win in the end after they withstood enormous early pressure from Italy, who found one second-half try through Ange Capuozzo.

South Africa beat France 32-17 a week ago, playing with 14 men for all of the second half, while Italy came from behind to defeat Australia last time out, but there was no second-ever win over the Springboks for the home side despite an impressive first-half performance.