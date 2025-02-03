Derby draw a fair result, says Milan's Conceicao

MILAN : AC Milan had a third derby win of the season firmly within their grasp before Inter Milan netted late at the San Siro on Sunday, and while manager Sergio Conceicao was clearly disappointed, he conceded that the 1-1 draw was the fairest outcome.

Milan had won both previous meetings this season, with Conceicao lifting the Italian Super Cup last month in his second game in charge after a 3-2 win over their rivals, but they were denied the hat-trick by Stefan de Vrij's added-time goal.

"We put on the field the attitude we wanted, Inter know each other very well and create a lot of difficulties for the opponents, it was important to curb their strengths and exploit some weaknesses," Conceicao told Sky Sports.

"In the end it is clear that we are disappointed, because we lost two points, but we saw all the joy they showed at the end. I think the draw is fair, but of course, mistakes are paid for.

"I think that the next game, with the transfer market over, we will face it more calmly with our heads and we can start again for four strong months."

Despite his side's performance against the defending champions, the manager still sees room for improvement, and Conceicao spoke of what he wants to teach his squad.

"On a mental level, to have consistency. It's not negotiable, if there is no desire to play football, something is not good," he said.

"On a tactical and game dynamics level, some things are missing. We tried to press a little higher and left gaps in our midfield, which I don't want.

"In my opinion, the defensive phase is connected to the offensive one, when you attack well and occupy the space well, you are prepared to react when you lose the ball."