Derby relegated to third tier
Soccer Football - Championship - Queens Park Rangers v Derby County - Loftus Road, London, Britain - April 18, 2022 Derby County's Tom Lawrence in action with Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes Action Images/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Championship - Queens Park Rangers v Derby County - Loftus Road, London, Britain - April 18, 2022 Derby County's Louis Sibley in action with Queens Park Rangers' Osman Kakay Action Images/Andrew Couldridge
19 Apr 2022 01:01AM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 01:01AM)
Derby County, twice English champions, were relegated from the second-tier Championship on Monday after losing 1-0 at Queens Park Rangers as fellow strugglers Reading drew 4-4 with Swansea City.

Derby, managed by former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, were handed two separate deductions worth 21 points for entering administration and breaching financial rules earlier in the season and have been under a transfer embargo.

An 88th-minute strike by QPR's Luke Amos condemned Derby to a 17th defeat in 43 games and sent them back to England's third tier for the first time since the 1985-86 season. They won the old First Division title in 1972 and 1975.

Rooney this month said he could a see a future for the club after American businessman Chris Kirchner was declared as the preferred bidder for the takeover.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

