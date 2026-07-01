Desabre says DR Congo face England with nothing to lose

ATLANTA, June 30 : After exceeding expectations in reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup, Democratic Republic of Congo coach Sebastien Desabre says his players will not be the ones under pressure in their last-32 clash with England, despite shouldering the dreams of the country.

DR Congo returned to the World Cup for the first time since 1974 when they lost all three matches, and now enter uncharted territory after coming through the group stage as the top-ranked third-placed side.

Desabre's team held Portugal to a draw, suffered a narrow defeat to Colombia before a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan took them through, and banished the memories of their previous World Cup appearance.

"It was already an achievement and a progression to return to the World Cup after 52 years of absence," Desabre told reporters on Tuesday.

"Earning the first point in the first match, scoring the first goal, that was another step. Scoring three goals in a match and winning a match at the World Cup was an additional step. Qualifying for the round of 32 was another step.

"So indeed, we do not have much to lose tomorrow, but we also take it as a source of motivation, because if we are here, it is because we deserve it."

All of those steps have led them to Wednesday's tie in Atlanta against one of the sides expected to go deep in the tournament.

"The pressure, of course, is on the England team, because they must continue their path according to their objectives," the manager said.

"We will do everything to qualify, and that is what I told the players, and the players tell themselves, this is a very beautiful opportunity to create another exploit rather than simply coming here to discover the competition.

"The number of people for whom football is life in our country and other African countries means my players have a lot of hopes and dreams on their shoulders.

"I'm sure these guys have won many hearts through their motivation, their determination, and their resilience in the face of pressure."

PENALTY PRACTICE

The round of 32 has already seen Paraguay shock Germany with a penalty shootout win, and Morocco overcame the Netherlands the same way. Desabre was asked if his players have practised spot kicks.

"We practice penalties because we are professional, and it's one possibility to win the game with a penalty," he replied.

"We worked on that, and we won against Nigeria (in qualifying) on penalties. Also, we won in Egypt in, not the last AFCON, but in the AFCON in the Ivory Coast, and we have a lot of possibilities for penalties."