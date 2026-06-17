Logo
Logo

Sport

Deschamps issues blunt halftime words to spark France win over Senegal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Deschamps issues blunt halftime words to spark France win over Senegal

Deschamps issues blunt halftime words to spark France win over Senegal

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - France v Senegal - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 16, 2026 France coach Didier Deschamps reacts at half time REUTERS/John Sibley

17 Jun 2026 07:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 16 : France manager Didier Deschamps admitted he delivered some home truths to his players at halftime during their 3-1 World Cup victory over Senegal on Tuesday, after a lifeless opening 45 minutes.

France looked sleepy in the first half and were lucky not to go behind, with Senegal's Ismaila Sarr missing a great chance from close range to leave the match goalless at the break. But they revived in the second half, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice. 

Deschamps acknowledged they made a lot of mistakes in their Group I opener in New Jersey, but he added that he was happy with the team set-up and the choices he made.

He flagged in particular his decision to bring on substitute Bradley Barcola, who scored France's second goal in the 82nd minute, and to change the position of Michael Olise into more of a playmaking role in the second half.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I am frank with my players," Deschamps said. "We didn’t have the best first half, we could do better on many levels. I don’t shout but I do give a piece of my mind, they have to make the right decisions."

Deschamps praised Mbappe, whose two goals made him France's all-time leading scorer.

"People will still criticise him but he's an iconic player, I've always said that. With one action he is able to tip the scales and bring his team to victory," he said.

Deschamps pushed back against criticism that Mbappe does not do enough in defence.

"He's not here to defend," he said. "If he wants to miss the first half and score two goals in the second that’s ok with me."

The match helped dispel a cloud that had hung over France since 2002, when the then-champions lost to Senegal in their opening game and never recovered their mojo, crashing out in the group stage.

France face Iraq next before completing their group-stage campaign against Norway.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement