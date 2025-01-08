Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Deschamps to leave France job after 2026 World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Deschamps to leave France job after 2026 World Cup

Deschamps to leave France job after 2026 World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Nations League - France Training - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - November 13, 2024 France coach Didier Deschamps during training REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

08 Jan 2025 05:35AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2025 05:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :Didier Deschamps, France's longest serving national team coach, will not seek to renew his contract which expires in 2026, the French soccer federation told Reuters on Tuesday.

Deschamps' deal runs until after the next World Cup, for which Les Bleus have yet to qualify.

The 56-year-old took over from fellow 1998 World Cup winner Laurent Blanc in 2012 and led Les Bleus to the World Cup title in 2018, two years after reaching the European Championship final on home soil.

The former France captain, one of only three to win football's most prestigious prize as a player and a coach, guided the national team to the World Cup final again in 2022, losing to Argentina on penalties after one of the best matches in the tournament's history.

Earlier on Tuesday, French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Deschamps would make his announcement on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement