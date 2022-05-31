Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Deschamps leaves France team after father dies: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Deschamps leaves France team after father dies: Report

Deschamps leaves France team after father dies: Report

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - France v Kazakhstan - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - November 13, 2021 France coach Didier Deschamps REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

31 May 2022 11:53PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 12:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: France coach Didier Deschamps has left the national squad after his father died, the French federation (FFF) said on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that I have heard of the passing of Didier's father this morning. Didier went to join his relatives and I assure him of my friendship and my support in this ordeal," FFF president Noel Le Graet said.

Tuesday's training sessions will be held by assistant coach Guy Stephan, the FFF added.

France face Denmark at the Stade de France on Friday, the first of their four Nations League matches in 11 days, with two games against Croatia and one versus Austria also scheduled.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us