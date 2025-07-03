From despair to Wimbledon third round, Argentina's Sierra cashing in on lucky break

LONDON :Argentina's Solana Sierra had never won a Grand Slam match heading into this year's Wimbledon and when she lost in the final round of qualifying the wait looked set to continue.

Even more galling for the 21-year-old was that she failed to convert a match point in her loss to Australia's Talia Gibson.

Less than a week later, however, thanks to a lucky break she has become the first Argentine woman to reach the third round at the All England Club since Gisela Dulko in 2009 and she is better off to the tune of 152,000 pounds ($207,084).

Sierra, who had already checked out of her accommodation, learned only at lunchtime on Monday that Belgium's Greet Minnen had pulled out of the tournament and that she had been selected in the draw for a lucky loser spot in the main draw.

Twenty minutes later she was on court to play Australia's Olivia Gadecki whom she beat 6-2 7-6(8) - breaking down in tears and hugging her entourage after sealing match point.

On Wednesday, the world number 101 took to Court One and silenced the majority of the 12,000 fans by coming from a set down to put out Britain's Katie Boulter 6-7(7) 6-2 6-1.

With 102-ranked Cristina Bucsa of Spain up next, Sierra's extraordinary adventure might could still have some way to run.

"I might book my room for three or four days more," Sierra, who trains at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, told reporters. "It's been crazy, I've changed it three times."

Sierra spent Monday morning hitting with Canada's Victoria Mboko, who also got in as a lucky loser and who also won her first round, in the hope of a late call-up.

It proved a very wise decision.

"It's a bit crazy, because I was already out of the tournament, and I had luck with the lucky loser. But yeah, I'm super happy. I took the opportunity," she said after her impressive defeat of 43rd-ranked Boulter.

Having so little time to prepare for her first-round match was actually a blessing in disguise, Sierra said.

"It was like 15 minutes before. Yeah, I didn't have too much time. I just changed. We took five minutes, and then I entered the court. But it was good because I didn't think too much."

Having never won a Tour-level match on grass before Monday, Sierra said it was a surface she was beginning to enjoy, now that she had adapted to the lower skidding bounce.

Asked what she would do with her biggest ever pay-day, Sierra said she had her eye on a necklace she had previously thought was too expensive, but first she had a job to do.

"I'm still in the tournament. I have another match in two days, I'm really happy, but I want to keep going," she said.

($1 = 0.7340 pounds)