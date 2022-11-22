Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Sport

Deutsche Telekom to talk with German Football Association about armbands
Sport

Deutsche Telekom to talk with German Football Association about armbands

Deutsche Telekom to talk with German Football Association about armbands

FILE PHOTO: A crow rests on the GSM mobile phone antennas of Deutsche Telekom AG atop the German telecoms giant's headquarters in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

22 Nov 2022 08:51PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 08:51PM)
BERLIN : Deutsche Telekom said it planned to talk with the German Football Association (DFB) about the 'OneLove' armbands at the soccer World Cup in Qatar, after German grocery chain Rewe suspended its advertising over the controversy.

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, threatened to issue yellow cards to any player wearing the multi-coloured armband at the World Cup.

"We will soon talk with the DFB about the entire issue," a spokesperson for Deutsche Telekom said, adding that the company wanted to understand the reasoning behind the decision.

Source: Reuters

