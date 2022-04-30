Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dhoni returns as Chennai captain after Jadeja steps down
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dhoni returns as Chennai captain after Jadeja steps down

Dhoni returns as Chennai captain after Jadeja steps down

Cricket - India v England - Third T20 International - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 01/02/17. India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays a shot. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

30 Apr 2022 11:50PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 11:50PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI : Chennai Super Kings brought back Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their captain after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the role to focus on his game, the Indian Premier League (IPL) giants said on Saturday.

Former India captain Dhoni led Chennai to their fourth IPL title last year but stepped down before the start of the current season.

Jadeja was put in charge despite his lack of captaining experience at the senior level and Chennai's title defence appears in tatters after two wins in eight matches under the all-rounder.

"Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," the franchise said in a statement.

"MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."

Chennai are currently ninth in the 10-team tournament and face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us