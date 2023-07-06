Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Di Maria joins Benfica as a free agent for second stint
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Di Maria joins Benfica as a free agent for second stint

Di Maria joins Benfica as a free agent for second stint

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Empoli v Juventus - Stadio Carlo Castellani, Empoli, Italy - May 22, 2023 Juventus' Angel Di Maria reacts after Empoli's Roberto Piccoli scores their fourth goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

06 Jul 2023 03:01AM (Updated: 06 Jul 2023 03:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Angel Di Maria's career in Europe came full circle on Wednesday (Jul 5) when the winger rejoined Portuguese side Benfica, the club he played for between 2007 and 2010 when he moved from Argentina.

"Welcome home, Di Maria!" the club said following a video announcing the signing of the 35-year-old who, according to reports, has agreed a one-year contract.

Di Maria's first stint with the Portuguese champions was the prelude to his big move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, with whom he won a league title, two domestic cups and the Champions League.

The Argentine spent last season with Serie A side Juventus after seven successful years with Paris St Germain.

Di Maria will join close friend and compatriot Nicolas Otamendi, his team mate for Argentina in last year's World Cup-winning campaign.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.