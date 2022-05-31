Logo
Di Maria to retire from international soccer after World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Metz - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 21, 2022 Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their fifth goal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

31 May 2022 07:27AM (Updated: 31 May 2022 07:27AM)
BUENOS AIRES : Argentina's Angel Di Maria will retire from international football after this year’s World Cup in Qatar, the former Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United forward said on Monday.

“After this World Cup it will be time, there are a lot of lads who are at international level, who are getting better and little by little they are going to show that they are at this standard,” Di Maria told reporters ahead of Argentina’s match against Italy on Wednesday at Wembley.

Di Maria, 34, played 121 times for the national side and scored 24 goals.

He scored the winner last July as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win the Copa America and lift their first major title in 28 years.

Di Maria will leave PSG this summer and he has yet to decide where he will play his club football next season but he said continuing at international level “would be a bit selfish after so many years and having achieved what I wanted to achieve.”

“After (Qatar) I’ll certainly be taking a step sideways.”

Source: Reuters

