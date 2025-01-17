Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Diallo hat-trick drags Man Utd to comeback victory over Southampton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Diallo hat-trick drags Man Utd to comeback victory over Southampton

Diallo hat-trick drags Man Utd to comeback victory over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 16, 2025 Manchester United's Amad Diallo celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Diallo hat-trick drags Man Utd to comeback victory over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 16, 2025 Manchester United's Amad Diallo celebrate after the match as he holds the match ball after scoring a hat trick Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Diallo hat-trick drags Man Utd to comeback victory over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 16, 2025 Manchester United's Amad Diallo scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Diallo hat-trick drags Man Utd to comeback victory over Southampton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 16, 2025 Southampton's James Bree in action with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes REUTERS/Phil Noble
17 Jan 2025 06:01AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2025 06:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England : Three late goals from Amad Diallo dragged a below-par Manchester United to a 3-1 comeback victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday.

United will have fancied their chances of getting back to winning ways against bottom of the table Southampton, but the hosts were second best from the off, deservedly falling behind to a Manuel Ugarte own goal just before halftime.

Staring down the barrel of another home defeat, United upped the ante after the break, getting back on level terms through Diallo eight minutes from time, before the Ivorian completed the turnaround in the 90th minute.

A stoppage-time third to complete his hat-trick certainly flattered United, who climbed to 12th in the standings amid another disappointing season, while Southampton remain bottom with six points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement