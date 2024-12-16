Logo
Diallo snatches derby win for Man Utd at Man City
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Manchester United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 15, 2024 Manchester United's Amad Diallo scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

16 Dec 2024 02:47AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2024 02:58AM)
MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United poured on the misery for flagging Premier League champions Manchester City as late goals by Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo snatched an unlikely 2-1 away victory from the jaws of defeat on Sunday (Dec 15).

Ruben Amorim's side was heading for a third consecutive league defeat as they trailed to Josko Gvardiol's header.

But a scrappy derby short of quality had a stunning late twist as a mistake by Matheus Nunes led to a penalty which allowed Fernandes the chance to level from the spot in the 88th minute.

City had hardly got over that shock when seconds later Diallo sent the visiting fans into delirium with a superb finish from the tightest of angles.

City have now won only once in 11 games in all competitions and stay fifth in the table. United moved up to 12th.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, challenges for the ball with Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Source: Reuters/fs

