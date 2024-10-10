Diallo withdraws from Ivory Coast squad due to illness

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has withdrawn from the Ivory Coast squad to play Sierra Leone in an Africa Cup of Nations qualification double-header due to illness, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Diallo, 22, was recalled to the national squad for the first time since March, 2023 for their opening two qualifying games and featured in his country's wins over Zambia and Chad last month.

Diallo was the fourth United player forced out of international duty this week, joining Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho, England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui.

Ivory Coast, who won the last Africa Cup of Nations as hosts in February, host Sierra Leone on Friday and play them again away from home on Tuesday.