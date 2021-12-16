Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Diamond League 'Final 3' format revised for 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Diamond League 'Final 3' format revised for 2022

Diamond League 'Final 3' format revised for 2022
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Zurich - Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland - September 9, 2021 Greece's Katerina Stefanidi in action during the women's pole vault REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Diamond League 'Final 3' format revised for 2022
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Zurich - Sechselaeutenplatz square, Zurich, Switzerland - September 8, 2021 General view of the Diamond League trophy REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
16 Dec 2021 02:09AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 03:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Diamond League has approved a new 'Final 3' format that will take into account any throw or jump when deciding the event winners instead of only the final attempt by the three leading athletes, it said on Wednesday.

The old format did not take into account marks achieved in the previous five attempts even if they would have been enough to win the competition, with the leading three athletes earning a sixth and final attempt to decide the winner.

The change for horizontal jumps and throwing events was approved by the Diamond League General Assembly in Rome after consultation with athletes, coaches, broadcasters and meeting organisers.

"When we discussed and agreed to trial the Final 3 format this season we were apprehensive but understood why this concept was being considered," Athletes' Commission vice chairman Valerie Adams said.

"The Wanda Diamond League Board promised to consult with athletes and others at the end of the season, which they did and we have agreed on a revised format which we think will work better for athletes and fans."

The Diamond League said any other live track and field events would be stopped for the duration of the Final 3 to allow broadcasters to focus on the main event and "build drama".

The 2022 provisional calendar was announced last month with the season starting in May in Doha and ending in Zurich in September, with athletes also set to compete in China for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

athletics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us