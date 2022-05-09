Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Diamond League finals to alternate between Brussels and Zurich from 2024
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Diamond League finals to alternate between Brussels and Zurich from 2024

Diamond League finals to alternate between Brussels and Zurich from 2024

FILE PHOTO: Athletics - Diamond League - Zurich - Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland - September 9, 2021 A woman performs during the closing ceremony REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

09 May 2022 09:00PM (Updated: 09 May 2022 09:00PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The two-day season finale of the Diamond League will be held in Brussels in 2024 and 2026 and in Zurich in 2025 and 2027, World Athletics said on Monday.

The two cities previously hosted the final - split between two separate meetings - in 2010 and 2019.

The 2022 final will be held in Zurich on Sept. 7-8, while the 2023 final will be held in Eugene, Oregon - the first time the series' finale will be held outside Europe.

The Brussels finals will be held at the Allianz Memorial van Damme, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us