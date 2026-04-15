Diamond League to raise prize money in select events in 2026

April 15 : The Diamond League on Wednesday announced it will increase top-level individual prize money in select events in 2026, expanding the number of disciplines offering enhanced payouts while maintaining the overall prize pool at $9.24 million.

Under the new structure, each meeting will feature eight 'Diamond+' disciplines - selected events that offer enhanced prize money - increasing the number of events in which athletes can compete for the highest payouts.

The number of Diamond+ disciplines will double from four to eight at all meetings.

The eight disciplines at each meeting will include two sprint or hurdles events, two long- or middle-distance races, two field events, and two other disciplines, all equally distributed between male and female athletes.

"This new structure allows athletes from a wider range of disciplines to increase their earnings in 2026, while also guaranteeing gender equality," organisers said in a statement.

Athletes will be able to earn up to $20,000 at Diamond League meetings and up to $60,000 in the Final, the highest individual rewards in the series' 17-year history.

The basic level of individual prize money will remain unchanged, with competitors able to earn up to $10,000 at series meetings and up to $30,000 at the Final.

The 2026 Diamond League season will begin on May 16 in Shanghai/Keqiao and culminate with a two-day Final in Brussels on September 4-5.