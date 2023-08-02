Logo
Diani's hat-trick lifts France 6-3 over Panama and into last 16
Advertisement

Advertisement

Diani's hat-trick lifts France 6-3 over Panama and into last 16

Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Panama v France - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 2, 2023 France's Kadidiatou Diani celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Panama v France - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 2, 2023 France's Kadidiatou Diani scores their fifth goal from the penalty spot and completes her hat-trick REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Panama v France - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 2, 2023 Panama's Riley Tanner in action with France's Maelle Lakrar REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Panama v France - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 2, 2023 Panama's Carina Baltrip-Reyes in action with France's Vicki Becho REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Panama v France - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - August 2, 2023 Panama's Marta Cox celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
02 Aug 2023 08:15PM
SYDNEY : Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a frenzied 6-3 victory over debutants Panama on Wednesday and into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

Les Bleues needed only a draw in the Group F finale against winless Panama. After conceding in the second minute, France dominated, with goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

Marta Cox made history by scoring Panama's first-ever Women's World Cup goal - and the quickest at this tournament at 1:07 - with a stunning 35-yard freekick that curled into the top corner. Cox burst into tears before being mobbed by team mates.

Trailing 5-1, Yomira Pinzon added a second for Las Canaleras - the Canal Girls - from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, to the delight of a largely neutral Sydney Football Stadium crowd of 40,498. Lineth Cedeno pulled one back with a header in the 87th minute, given after a VAR review for a potential offside.

Source: Reuters

