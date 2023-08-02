Diani's hat-trick lifts France 6-3 over Panama and into last 16

SYDNEY : Kadidiatou Diani netted a hat-trick, including two penalties, to lead France to a frenzied 6-3 victory over debutants Panama on Wednesday and into the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.

Les Bleues needed only a draw in the Group F finale against winless Panama. After conceding in the second minute, France dominated, with goals from Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho, despite playing without captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer.

Marta Cox made history by scoring Panama's first-ever Women's World Cup goal - and the quickest at this tournament at 1:07 - with a stunning 35-yard freekick that curled into the top corner. Cox burst into tears before being mobbed by team mates.

Trailing 5-1, Yomira Pinzon added a second for Las Canaleras - the Canal Girls - from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, to the delight of a largely neutral Sydney Football Stadium crowd of 40,498. Lineth Cedeno pulled one back with a header in the 87th minute, given after a VAR review for a potential offside.