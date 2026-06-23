Dias returns for Portugal as Ronaldo leads the line up front

HOUSTON, June 23 : Portugal hope to bounce back from an underwhelming 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo when they face tournament debutants Uzbekistan in their second World Cup Group K clash in Houston on Tuesday.

• Portugal welcome back centre-back Ruben Dias after he missed the Congo draw through injury. He replaces the injured Tomas Araujo.

• Cristiano Ronaldo starts again as the lead striker for Portugal, having not scored at a major finals in his last 10 games since a penalty against Ghana in his side's opening fixture at the 2022 World Cup.

• Winger Joao Felix comes into the Portugal starting XI for Bernardo Silva.

• Goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov starts for Uzbekistan, who have gone with five in defence, while Odiljon Xamrobeko and Azizjon Ganiev come into the midfield.

• Captain Eldor Shomurodov is again up front for coach Fabio Cannavaro's Uzbekistan, who lost their opener 3-1 to Colombia.

Teams:

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Azizjon Ganiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.