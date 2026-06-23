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Dias returns for Portugal as Ronaldo leads the line up front
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Dias returns for Portugal as Ronaldo leads the line up front

Dias returns for Portugal as Ronaldo leads the line up front
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Portugal Training - Gardens North County District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, performance manager Richard Evans and Ruben Dias during training REUTERS/Marco Bello
Dias returns for Portugal as Ronaldo leads the line up front
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Uzbekistan v Colombia - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - June 17, 2026 Uzbekistan's Igor Sergeev comes on as a substitute to replace Eldor Shomurodov REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
23 Jun 2026 11:55PM
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HOUSTON, June 23 : Portugal hope to bounce back from an underwhelming 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo when they face tournament debutants Uzbekistan in their second World Cup Group K clash in Houston on Tuesday.

• Portugal welcome back centre-back Ruben Dias after he missed the Congo draw through injury. He replaces the injured Tomas Araujo.

• Cristiano Ronaldo starts again as the lead striker for Portugal, having not scored at a major finals in his last 10 games since a penalty against Ghana in his side's opening fixture at the 2022 World Cup.

• Winger Joao Felix comes into the Portugal starting XI for Bernardo Silva.

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• Goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov starts for Uzbekistan, who have gone with five in defence, while Odiljon Xamrobeko and Azizjon Ganiev come into the midfield.

• Captain Eldor Shomurodov is again up front for coach Fabio Cannavaro's Uzbekistan, who lost their opener 3-1 to Colombia.

Teams:

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Azizjon Ganiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.

Source: Reuters
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