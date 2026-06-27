Diaw starts for injured Mendy as Senegal face Iraq

TORONTO, June 26 : Mory Diaw will start in place of injured Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on Friday against an Iraq side that added Ali Alhamadi and Ahmed Qasem to their attack with both teams needing a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

• ​First-choice Senegal goalkeeper ⁠Mendy injured in Monday's loss to Norway

• Iraq leave team's lone World Cup goal scorer Aymen Hussein on the bench

• Alhamadi and Qasem join Ali Jasim in leading the attack for Iraq

• Senegal include Ibrahim Mbaye in place of Nicolas Jackson

• Habib Diarra replaces Pape Gueye in Senegal midfield

Lineups:

Senegal: Mory Diaw, Abdoulaye Seck, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara, Habib Diarra, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Ibrahim Mbaye

Iraq: Ahmed Basil, Rebin Sulaka, Akam Hashim, Merchas Doski, Frans Putros, Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal, Amir Alammari, Ali Alhamadi, Ahmed Qasem, Ali Jasim