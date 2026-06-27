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Diaw starts for injured Mendy as Senegal face Iraq
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Diaw starts for injured Mendy as Senegal face Iraq

Diaw starts for injured Mendy as Senegal face Iraq
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Senegal v Iraq - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 26, 2026 Senegal's Edouard Mendy arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Diaw starts for injured Mendy as Senegal face Iraq
Jun 22, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw (23) in action against Norway during a Group I match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Diaw starts for injured Mendy as Senegal face Iraq
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Senegal v Iraq - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 26, 2026 Iraq's Zidane Iqbal arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
27 Jun 2026 01:56AM
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TORONTO, June 26 : Mory Diaw will start in place of injured Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on Friday against an Iraq side that added Ali Alhamadi and Ahmed Qasem to their attack with both teams needing a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive. 

• ​First-choice Senegal goalkeeper ⁠Mendy injured in Monday's loss to Norway

• Iraq leave team's lone World Cup goal scorer Aymen Hussein on the bench

• Alhamadi and Qasem join Ali Jasim in leading the attack for Iraq

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• Senegal include Ibrahim Mbaye in place of Nicolas Jackson

• Habib Diarra replaces Pape Gueye in Senegal midfield

Lineups:

Senegal: Mory Diaw, Abdoulaye Seck, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Moussa Niakhate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Lamine Camara, Habib Diarra, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr, Ibrahim Mbaye

Iraq: Ahmed Basil, Rebin Sulaka, Akam Hashim, Merchas Doski, Frans Putros, Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal, Amir Alammari, Ali Alhamadi, Ahmed Qasem, Ali Jasim 

Source: Reuters
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