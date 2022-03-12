Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Diaz and Salah strikes help Liverpool to sink Brighton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Diaz and Salah strikes help Liverpool to sink Brighton

Diaz and Salah strikes help Liverpool to sink Brighton

Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien

12 Mar 2022 11:04PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2022 11:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz scored in the first half before Mohamed Salah struck from the penalty spot after the hour mark as the team comfortably beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday (Mar 12).

Liverpool's win at Brighton's Amex Stadium was their eighth straight victory in the competition as Juergen Klopp's second-placed side cut the gap between themselves and league leaders Manchester City to three points.

City can restore their advantage when they travel to Crystal Palace on Monday.

Diaz put the visitors in front by heading in a pass from Joel Matip before Salah scored from the spot, following a handball by Yves Bissouma, for Liverpool's 2,000th Premier League goal.

It was the Egyptian international's 20th goal of the season.

Liverpool endured some nervy moments towards the end of the match, but goalkeeper Alisson kept out efforts from substitutes Danny Welbeck and Solly March.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us