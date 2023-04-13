Logo
Sport

Diaz to make boxing debut against Paul
Diaz to make boxing debut against Paul

FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Jake Paul v Tommy Fury - Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - February 27, 2023 Tommy Fury in action against Jake Paul REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
FILE PHOTO: Jun 12, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Nate Diaz reacts following his loss against Leon Edwards during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
13 Apr 2023 02:54AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 03:06AM)
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and ex-UFC fighter Nate Diaz will meet in a boxing match on Aukg 5 in Dallas, organisers said on Wednesday.

Diaz is an accomplished boxer who competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) until last year, where he twice fought former UFC champion Conor McGregor, while Paul boasts 20 million YouTube subscribers and has competed in seven professional fights since 2019.

"Besides Canelo (Alvarez) he's the biggest thang (sic) in boxing. I'm here to conquer that. I'm the king of combat sports and then I'm headed back to get my UFC belts," Diaz was quoted as saying by Paul's promotion company Most Valuable Promotions.

Paul, 26, will return to action after suffering the first loss of his boxing career at the hands of Tommy Fury in February.

"My last fight didn't end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations," Paul said.

"The world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight ... but that's not how I am built."

The bout will contested at 185 pounds and is set for eight rounds with 10-ounce gloves.

Source: Reuters

