Liverpool maintain perfect record in Champions League with 4-0 win over Leverkusen

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool's Luis Diaz scored a second-half hat-trick as they maintained their perfect Champions League campaign with a 4-0 victory over Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield on Tuesday.

Arne Slot's men provisionally lead the standings of Europe's elite competition with their fourth win in four matches, with Aston Villa, the only other team with a 100 per cent record, playing Club Brugge in their fourth game on Wednesday.

Diaz broke the deadlock of what had been a sluggish affair in stunning fashion in the 61st minute, timing his run onto Curtis Jones' pinpoint pass through the heart of Leverkusen's defence before lifting the ball over keeper Lukas Hradecky.

Gakpo doubled the Reds' lead two minutes later when he dived to head Mohamed Salah's cross home at the back post. The goal was initially ruled offside but the decision was overturned by VAR.

Diaz netted his second in the 83rd minute when he latched onto a cross from Salah, and then held off a challenge before slotting past Hradecky and he completed his hat-trick with a tap-in from close range in stoppage time.