Carrying red wreath, Liverpool players join family for Diego Jota's funeral

GONDOMAR, Portugal: Carrying a red floral wreath bearing his shirt number, Diogo Jota's Liverpool teammates joined relatives and residents in a small Portuguese town on Saturday (Jul 5) for the funeral of the football star, who died with his brother in a car crash on Thursday.

Club captain Virgil Van Dijk, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and manager Arne Slot were among Liverpool teammates past and present who attended the service in Gondomar for the striker and his brother, Andre Silva.

The English Premier League stars carried two floral tributes in the club's red colour into the chapel, each in the shape of a shirt.