Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

'Diego lives on': Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

'Diego lives on': Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death

'Diego lives on': Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death
A statue of Argentinean soccer legend, Diego Armando Maradona, made by Italian sculptor Domenico Sepe, is unveiled in front of the stadium on the first anniversary of his death in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
'Diego lives on': Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death
A man rides his motorbike next to a mural depicting late soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, on his first death anniversary, in Villa Fiorito, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu
'Diego lives on': Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death
A man with the shirt of late soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, stands on a pitch in Villa Fiorito where Maradona was born, on his first death anniversary, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu
'Diego lives on': Argentines pray for Maradona on anniversary of his death
Gustavo Emmanuel Parisi paints a mural depicting late soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, on the first anniversary of his death, in Villa Fiorito, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mariana Nedelcu
26 Nov 2021 02:49AM (Updated: 26 Nov 2021 02:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES: Fans and family of Diego Maradona in Argentina and around the world gathered on Thursday (Nov 25) to remember and pray for the troubled soccer star on the first anniversary of his death.

In a church in Garin, in the province of Buenos Aires, family members joined a Mass in his memory, with a large portrait on the altar of the 1986 world champion, known as "Pelusa" for his long mane or just "D10S" - a play on the Spanish word for God and his famous No 10 jersey.

"We do not come to celebrate death, we come to celebrate life, the life that Diego gave us," said the Rev. Adrian Guedes, a priest who was close to the player during his life.

"He is here, we believe our loved ones resurrect, they do not die, he lives on in every action and every good deed that he did, and the bad actions as they talk about everywhere, may God forgive them."

Maradona, who died on Nov 25, 2020, of cardiac arrest at age 60, was born in a poor section outside the capital Buenos Aires. He was an icon to many in Argentina and around the world, including Naples, Italy, where a statue of Maradona was unveiled on Thursday.

But his personal life was marked by controversy, including excesses with drugs and alcohol. A Cuban woman who had an affair with him two decades ago, when she was 16 and he was around 40, accused him this week of raping her on one occasion.

The star, widely thought to be one of the greatest soccer players in history, was buried last year in Argentina. However, his family said on Thursday that they had now requested the construction of a mausoleum for his fans to "go on pilgrimage."

It would be "an eternal resting place where he can be visited and receive the recognition and love from the millions of people who express it every day," said a post on Maradona's Instagram account, now managed by his family.

After the Mass, his sister Anamaria Maradona said the past year had been "very sad." Asked how she recalled her brother now, she said: "With lots of love".

Maradona, often compared to Brazilian legend Pelé, gained an unusual level of adoration despite - or perhaps strengthened by - his own personal struggles. He has been immortalised in murals, statues and even tattoos inked into fans' skin.

"The love for Diego has accompanied me since I was little, since childhood," said Gustavo Emanuel Parisi, 35, an artist who paints murals of Diego's portrait.

"With the love that I have, I came to pay tribute to him with what I can and with what I have, which is this way, making some murals in honour and in gratitude to him."

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Diego Maradona

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us