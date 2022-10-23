Logo
Dietrich Mateschitz, Red bull owner, dies aged 78 - Sky News
FILE PHOTO: Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz (R) congratulates Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany for winning the championship and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - June 30, 2019 Red Bull Owner Dietrich Mateschitz REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
23 Oct 2022 05:55AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 06:06AM)
(Reuters) - Dietrich Mateschitz, the billionaire founder and owner of energy drink company Red bull, died at the age 78, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

