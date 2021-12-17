Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Raeesah Khan Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane China climate change
Logo

Sport

Difficult to prepare for Spurs due to COVID uncertainty, says Klopp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Raeesah Khan Malaysia Vaccinated Travel Lane China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Difficult to prepare for Spurs due to COVID uncertainty, says Klopp

Difficult to prepare for Spurs due to COVID uncertainty, says Klopp

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Newcastle United - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - December 16, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp before the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

17 Dec 2021 09:34PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 09:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England : Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday that it was too difficult to prepare for Sunday's Premier League game at Tottenham Hotspur given the uncertainty around the opposition due to the COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.

Liverpool, who strolled past Newcastle United on Thursday, take on a Spurs side who have not played in nearly two weeks after their league games at Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City were postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

"I have no idea what to expect from them... we will have an analyst meeting with old footage. We have no information. For them it is difficult as well. Who does not want to play for two weeks and then have to play again," Klopp told reporters.

"More transparency would be really helpful ... at Manchester United, I heard a number of players. Is it necessary to know who or how many? Not knowing is quite strange."

Centre back Virgil van Dijk plus midfielders Fabinho and Curtis Jones missed the 3-1 home win over Newcastle after returning suspected positive COVID tests, but Klopp said they were still awaiting confirmation on their status.

"No, it's not confirmed yet. It's an ongoing process, let me say it like this, but they're not there. They're fine apart from that. In this moment, nobody else (is) positive but it's pretty early still and the players come a bit later, so we'll see."

The German reiterated that he is not against suspending the league due to the escalating crisis but added that he saw little benefit from such a move given the congested fixture list.

"I just don't see the 100per cent benefit from stopping it compared to carrying on. Stopping means we stop now for one, two weeks. That means five, six games? When do you want to play them."

Liverpool are second with 40 points from 17 games, 15 points ahead of seventh-placed Spurs, who have three games in hand.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us