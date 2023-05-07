Dimarco, Lukaku strike as Inter grab 2-0 win at Roma

Midfielder Federico Dimarco and striker Romelu Lukaku were both on target as Inter Milan secured a 2-0 victory at AS Roma in Serie A on Saturday, their fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

Inter defender Denzel Dumfries squared the ball inside Roma's six-yard box and Dimarco was in the right place to tap it in from a tight angle just after the half-hour mark.

Lukaku sealed the win in the 74th minute with a low strike from the edge of the box after an error by Roma's defence gifted the ball to the visitors.

Inter bounced back to fourth in the table on 63 points, two ahead of fifth-placed AC Milan who secured a 2-0 home win over Lazio earlier on Saturday. The Milan sides meet in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.