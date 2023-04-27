Logo
Dimarco sends Inter into Coppa Italia final again
Sport

Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 26, 2023 Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco celebrates after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 26, 2023 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action with Juventus' Manuel Locatelli REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 26, 2023 Juventus' Manuel Locatelli in action with Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - Second Leg - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 26, 2023 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella in action with Juventus' Bremer REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
27 Apr 2023 05:16AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 05:37AM)
MILAN: Inter Milan midfielder Federico Dimarco's first-half goal earned his side a place in the Coppa Italia final for the second year in a row after a 1-0 home win over Juventus in their semi-final second leg on Wednesday (Apr 26) secured a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Defending champions Inter started on the front foot, racing into the lead after 15 minutes when midfielder Nicolo Barella played the ball through to Dimarco inside the box and he found the net with one touch.

Soon after the second half began, Edin Dzeko appeared to have doubled the hosts' lead with a nice finish from a tight angle, but he was flagged offside.

Juve keeper Mattia Perin then pulled off a superb one-handed save to tip Henrikh Mkhitaryan's attempt wide in the 73rd minute.

Inter will face either Fiorentina or Cremonese in the final on May 24 at the Stadio Olimpico, with Fiorentina leading 2-0 after their semi-final first leg in Cremona.

Source: Reuters

