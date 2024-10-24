Logo
Sport

Dinamo earn rare away Champions League win at Salzburg
Dinamo earn rare away Champions League win at Salzburg

Dinamo earn rare away Champions League win at Salzburg
Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Salzburg v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - October 23, 2024 GNK Dinamo Zagreb's Stefan Ristovski in action with FC Salzburg's Maurits Kjaergaard REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
Dinamo earn rare away Champions League win at Salzburg
Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Salzburg v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - October 23, 2024 GNK Dinamo Zagreb's Raul Torrente celebrates after Bruno Petkovic scores their second goal REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
Dinamo earn rare away Champions League win at Salzburg
Soccer Football - Champions League - FC Salzburg v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria - October 23, 2024 GNK Dinamo Zagreb's Sandro Kulenovic reacts after sustaining an injury as teammates look on REUTERS/Gintare Karpaviciute
24 Oct 2024 04:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SALZBURG, Austria : Sandro Kulenovic and Bruno Petkovic scored second-half goals as Dinamo Zagreb secured a 2-0 Champions League win at 10-man RB Salzburg on Wednesday, only their second ever away victory in the league phase of the competition.

Dinamo took the lead they deserved when Kulenovic side-footed home from 12 yards after being teed up from the right wing by Stefan Ristovski as the Salzburg defenders stood statuesque in the box.

The home side, who have now lost their opening three games, had their misery compounded by a red card for goalkeeper Alexander Schlager as he handled the ball outside of his box when he instinctively saved Petar Sucic's goalbound shot.

Ristovski was again the provider for Dinamo’s second as his pass found Petkovic and the latter rifled a shot into the bottom corner of the net to ensure his side have four points from their opening three matches.

Source: Reuters

