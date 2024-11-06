Dinamo Zagreb fight back to crush Slovan Bratislava

BRATISLAVA : Dinamo Zagreb eased to a convincing 4-1 victory at Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday, recovering from an early scare to dominate the match.

It took five minutes for David Strelec to put Bratislava ahead, but the visitors quickly took control of the contest.

Dario Spikic equalised five minutes later, and Petar Sucic turned the tide in Dinamo's favour with a goal on the half-hour mark. The visitors maintained their dominance in the second half as Sandro Kulenovic netted a quick double with goals in the 54th and 72nd minutes.

The result left Bratislava in a spot of bother, searching for their first point after four matches.

Dinamo are comfortable in the playoff section of the table, with seven points after four matches.