Sport

Dinamo Zagreb fight back to crush Slovan Bratislava
Sport

Soccer Football - Champions League - Slovan Bratislava v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia - November 5, 2024 Slovan Bratislava's Siemen Voet in action with GNK Dinamo Zagreb's Petar Sucic REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Soccer Football - Champions League - Slovan Bratislava v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia - November 5, 2024 Slovan Bratislava's Tigran Barseghyan in action REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Soccer Football - Champions League - Slovan Bratislava v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia - November 5, 2024 Dinamo Zagreb coach Nenad Bjelica reacts REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Soccer Football - Champions League - Slovan Bratislava v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia - November 5, 2024 Slovan Bratislava's Danylo Ignatenko in action with GNK Dinamo Zagreb's Dario Spikic REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Soccer Football - Champions League - Slovan Bratislava v GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Tehelne pole, Bratislava, Slovakia - November 5, 2024 Teams and match officials line up before the match REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
06 Nov 2024 03:48AM
BRATISLAVA : Dinamo Zagreb eased to a convincing 4-1 victory at Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday, recovering from an early scare to dominate the match.

It took five minutes for David Strelec to put Bratislava ahead, but the visitors quickly took control of the contest.

Dario Spikic equalised five minutes later, and Petar Sucic turned the tide in Dinamo's favour with a goal on the half-hour mark. The visitors maintained their dominance in the second half as Sandro Kulenovic netted a quick double with goals in the 54th and 72nd minutes.

The result left Bratislava in a spot of bother, searching for their first point after four matches.

Dinamo are comfortable in the playoff section of the table, with seven points after four matches.

Source: Reuters

