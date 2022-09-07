Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea to win Champions League opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea to win Champions League opener

Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea to win Champions League opener
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea - Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia - September 6, 2022 Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic scores their first goal REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea to win Champions League opener
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea - Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia - September 6, 2022 Dinamo Zagreb's Mislav Orsic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Dinamo Zagreb stun Chelsea to win Champions League opener
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea - Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia - September 6, 2022 Dinamo Zagreb players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
07 Sep 2022 02:56AM (Updated: 07 Sep 2022 03:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZAGREB: Dinamo Zagreb claimed a shock victory over Chelsea in their Champions League group stage opener on Tuesday (Sep 6) as they beat the 2021 European champions 1-0 at home thanks to a blistering solo run from Croatian forward Mislav Orsic.

Zagreb had conceded in every home game in the league this season but kept a clean sheet against the Premier League side, who have now lost three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Zagreb opened the scoring against the run of play when Orsic was sent through on goal on a solo counter-attack, outrunning Chelsea's new recruit Wesley Fofana and beating goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with a delicate touch.

Chelsea had created scoring opportunities in the opening stages but were deflated by the goal and Thomas Tuchel's side looked short of ideas in front of a resolute Zagreb defence.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made his debut alongside Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz in the front line but they failed to click while Arrizabalaga was called into action twice to deny Zagreb, the second an acrobatic save to parry a shot from distance.

Chelsea did not threaten in the box until Tuchel made all five substitutions but Zagreb held firm. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic also made a crucial reflex save from a stinging Mason Mount shot late in the game.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Champions League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.