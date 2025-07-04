Diogo Jota remembered: Football mourns the loss of a star and devoted family man

LUIS MONTENEGRO

"The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic."

Luis Montenegro has been the Portuguese prime minister since 2024.

KEIR STARMER

"I'm sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular, but there are millions of Liverpool fans, but also football fans, who will also be shocked by this."

Keir Starmer has been the prime minister of the United Kingdom since 2024.