Diogo Jota remembered: Football mourns the loss of a star and devoted family man
Tributes have poured in from teammates, legends and leaders following Diogo Jota's death
PARIS: The world of football is in mourning after the sudden death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, aged 28, alongside his brother Andre in a car crash in Spain on Thursday (Jul 3).
Tributes have poured in from teammates, legends and leaders - remembering a player of unrelenting energy, a devoted family man, and a champion taken far too soon.
LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB
"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota."
JURGEN KLOPP
"This is a moment where I struggle! There must be a bigger purpose! But I can't see it! I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother Andre."
Jurgen Klopp signed Jota in 2020 when he was Liverpool manager.
CRISTIANO RONALDO
"It makes no sense. We were just together with the national team (they won the Nations League title last month), you had just gotten married."
"To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."
VIRGIL VAN DIJK
"Absolutely devastated and in total disbelief. What a human being, what a player, but most importantly what an unbelievable family man. You meant so much to all of us and you always will. My heart is breaking."
Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool's captain.
ARNE SLOT
"The sense of shock is absolute. What to say? What can anyone say at a time like this when the shock and the pain is so incredibly raw? I wish I had the words but I know I do not."
Arne Slot is Liverpool's manager.
LEBRON JAMES
"My prayers goes out to his loved ones during this time! May you all be guided and protected! YNWA (You'll Never Walk Alone) JOTA!!"
Basketball legend LeBron James is a shareholder of Liverpool.
LUIS MONTENEGRO
"The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal's name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic."
Luis Montenegro has been the Portuguese prime minister since 2024.
KEIR STARMER
"I'm sure I speak for everyone in saying our first thoughts are going to be with his family and his friends in particular, but there are millions of Liverpool fans, but also football fans, who will also be shocked by this."
Keir Starmer has been the prime minister of the United Kingdom since 2024.
PORTUGUESE FOOTBALL FEDERATION
"We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything to honour their legacy daily."
Playing for the Portuguese Football Federation, Diogo Jota won 49 senior caps and won the Nations League title twice, most recently last month.
GIANNI INFANTINO
"Aged just 28, Diogo had enjoyed a fantastic career to date and had many great years ahead of him, while his brother Andre was thriving at FC Penafiel - they will both be so sorely missed by all those who knew them and by the worldwide football community."
Gianni Infantino has been the FIFA president since 2016.
UEFA
"On behalf of the European football community, we are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward, along with his brother Andre Silva."
UEFA added there would be a "moment's silence" prior to Thursday and Friday's women's Euro 2025 matches.
RUBEN NEVES
"They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!"
Ruben Neves was Jota's former Wolves teammate.
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
"We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves. The memories he created will never be forgotten. You will be truly missed, and always remembered."
Jota played for the Wolverhampton Wanderers from 2017 to 2020.
RAUL JIMENEZ
"It's difficult to receive this kind of news and I still can't believe it. An excellent teammate, friend and, above all, a great father. Thanks for everything my friend, we will always remember you. A hug to the sky. RIP."
Raul Jimenez was Jota's former Wolves teammate. He came close to dying after suffering a fractured skull in a clash of heads with David Luiz in November 2020.
DARWIN NUNEZ
"There are no words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field. I send all my strength to his family, from where he is I'm sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children."
Darwin Nunez is Jota's Liverpool teammate.
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE
"Everyone at the Premier League is shocked and devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club."
PORTO
"Porto are in mourning. It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Rest in peace."
Jota spent a season with Porto on loan from 2016 to 2017. Andre was also a youth player with the team.
ATLETICO MADRID
"Atletico de Madrid are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Diogo Jota, former player of the club, and his brother Andre."
Jota played for Atletico Madrid from 2016 to 2018.