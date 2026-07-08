Diop never wanted to play against France but must now deal with Mbappe

ATLANTA, July 7 : Morocco centre back Issa Diop had two African suitors but previously declared he only wanted to play for France.

Now he has the unenviable task of trying to keep Kylian Mbappé from scoring in the World Cup quarter-final on Thursday in a delicious turn of events that adds a fascinating subplot to the clash in Boston.

The 29-year-old Diop has a Senegalese father and Moroccan mother but was born in Toulouse. His grandfather was one of Senegal’s first national team coaches but Diop only ever had eyes for France, turning down repeated attempts by Morocco and Senegal to have him switch his international allegiance.

Seven years ago, when he was playing for France’s Under-21 side, he told French television station Canal Plus: "I am French. I was born in France. France has given me everything. Joining another national team simply because I didn't make the French squad would be a bit hypocritical of me. It would be something of a default choice.”

They were words which set off a social media storm when he finally agreed in March to commit to Morocco, coming in as vital defensive cover ahead of the World Cup.

But all of that rancour has been forgotten following Diop’s heroics in netting a stoppage-time equaliser against the Netherlands in the round of 32, rescuing his side minutes from the end of full time to take the game into extra time and victory on penalties.

Diop has provided vital defensive reinforcement after captain Romain Saiss quit following the Africa Cup of Nations in January and Nayef Aguerd was injured in March.

Diop, who has played in the Premier League for the last eight seasons for West Ham United and Fulham, was courted by coach Mohamed Ouahbi.

FIRST CHOICE

He made his debut against Ecuador in a March friendly and has since been first choice in central defence alongside Crystal Palace’s Chadi Riad.

"I sensed someone who is committed, who lives a somewhat Moroccan lifestyle and visits the country frequently,” said Ouahbi.

“We shouldn't dwell too much on the past but rather focus on what lies ahead. What matters most is his attitude on the pitch. I am certain he will be a very positive influence for Morocco and we’ve welcomed him with open arms."

His equalising goal against the Dutch in the last 32 came one minute into stoppage time, a powerful header from Chemsdine Talbi’s cross.

"I went forward, I don't know what I was doing there, it was the end of the match. I tried to find some space and scored," he said.

Diop will be required on Thursday to concentrate on his defensive duties, however, with no split loyalties as Morocco look to upset France and advance to the semi-finals for a second successive World Cup.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ed Osmond)