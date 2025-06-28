Dirk Kuyt gets new coaching job in the Netherlands

AMSTERDAM :Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt was appointed coach of Dutch second-division club FC Dordrecht on Friday, signing a one-season deal, the club said.

The former Dutch international striker, who also played at Feyenoord and Fenerbahce, was fired last week by Beerschot of Belgium after they finished bottom of the standings and were relegated.

Kuyt had won the second-division title and promotion with them the previous season.

His task will now be to turn Dordrecht into promotion candidates. They have had a single season in the top flight of Dutch football over the last 30 years.

"I am looking forward to a new adventure at FC Dordrecht with great pleasure," the 44-year-old Kuyt said in a statement issued by the club.

"I have seen that FC Dordrecht has become a stable club in recent years, a team that plays good and attacking football, but also develops many young talents. I'm looking forward to getting started as soon as possible," he added.

The new season kicks off next month.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Miami; Editing by Sam Holmes)