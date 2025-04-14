Disappointed Rose still happy to witness McIlroy's career Grand Slam at Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia :Justin Rose tried his best to spoil Rory McIlroy's bid for golf immortality at the Masters on Sunday and while he was disappointed not to win the Green Jacket he said he could not help but be happy for his friend and the sport itself.

Rose drilled a sensational 20-foot birdie putt on 18 that ultimately set up a playoff with McIlroy where the Northern Irishman triumphed to claim his Masters title and complete the career Grand Slam by winning all four of golf's majors.

"To make the putt on 18, the one you dream about as a kid, and give myself an opportunity was an unbelievable feeling," Rose said.

"Obviously I wanted to be the bad guy today but still, it's a momentous occasion for the game of golf.

"When it was all said and done, I said to him I was glad I was here on this green to witness you win the career Grand Slam."

Rose rode a red-hot putter to the top of the leaderboard after the first and second rounds but the flat stick turned stone cold on Saturday, leading to a frustrating third-round 75.

The 44-year-old Englishman found his groove on the greens again on Sunday and made 10 birdies before falling short in the playoff - just as he had eight years ago when he finished runner-up to Spain's Sergio Garcia.

"I've been in this position before in 2017 and it's definitely tough, but I bounced back pretty well from that too," he said.

"I went on to be world number one after that, so I used it to my advantage."

Rose, an Olympic champion who won the 2013 U.S. Open and finished runner-up at last year's British Open, said he is looking to pad his already impressive resume on the back end of his career.

"Last two majors I've played I've come in second place," he said.

"That's exactly what I'm trying to do with my career at this stage and more evidence that I'm doing some really good work."

He said he has had to work harder than ever to battle the next generation of players.

"It doesn't get any easier for sure," he said.

"As you go through your career, you kind of think, 'oh well, hopefully experience kicks in and certain things become easier.'

"But no, I feel like I'm having to be more disciplined and make more sacrifices now than I ever have. That is what I'm trying to do. I'm willing to put in that work.

"The reason I'm willing to put in that work is for these occasions, these moments."