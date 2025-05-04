Disappointing debut season drove Mahrez in Al-Ahli's Asian title push

JEDDAH :Al-Ahli winger Riyad Mahrez said he was driven to lead his Saudi Pro League side to the Asian Champions League Elite title by a barren first season at the Jeddah-based club as the Algerian added another trophy to his packed resume on Saturday.

Mahrez had a quiet game by his standards as Al-Ahli defeated Japan's Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 to win the continental title for the first time at King Adbullah Sports City, but the 34-year-old had been influential throughout the club's run to the title.

With nine goals and eight assists in 13 appearances in the competition, the five-times Premier League winner with Leicester City and Manchester City was one of the key factors in Al-Ahli securing success.

Victory means Mahrez and teammate Roberto Firmino added the Asian Champions League Elite to the UEFA Champions League crowns they won with City and Liverpool respectively, completing a rare continental club double.

"It's different," Mahrez said when asked to compare the Asian title win with his other successes.

"There was the title with Leicester, (the 2019 African Cup of Nations) with Algeria, with City. I think all have a different taste, a different emotion. I cannot say I prefer one or the other.

"I think this is as good as all the titles I have. It's a different competition, a different continent, this is new.

"Last year when I came here and we didn't win anything I was really upset, and this year I really wanted to make a stand and win something with this club, these players, the board, the manager and the people behind him.

"We're so happy and we have to enjoy it now."

CELEBRATIONS

Al-Ahli's win sparked wild celebrations throughout the night across Jeddah as a club that has often lived in the shadow of neighbours Al-Ittihad and Riyadh's Al-Hilal finally tasted continental success after runners-up finishes in 1986 and 2012.

Matthias Jaissle's side completed their title-winning run as the only unbeaten team in the competition, winning 12 and drawing one of their 13 games.

Al-Ahli had been in ominous form throughout, but it was the 3-2 semi-final success over four-times champions Al-Hilal on Tuesday that allowed Mahrez and his teammates to believe the trophy could be won.

"Throughout the competition we played so well," he said. "We didn't lose one game, we played against many teams whether it was big teams, games away or home. We always played well.

"The group stage was not easy. We managed the group and after the semi-final we showed to everyone that we are the best team.

"Even against Al-Hilal, who are a very good team, we showed to everyone we can beat anyone and I think we deserve it.

"I'm the first, when a team deserves something, to lift my hand to say congrats to them, and today it's our turn."